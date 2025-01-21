← Company Directory
Software Country
Software Country Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Turkey at Software Country ranges from TRY 2.36M to TRY 3.44M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Software Country's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 2.71M - TRY 3.09M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 2.36MTRY 2.71MTRY 3.09MTRY 3.44M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Software Country?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Software Country in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 3,444,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Software Country for the Solution Architect role in Turkey is TRY 2,364,584.

