Software AG
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Software AG Marketing Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Software AG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$85.8K - $100K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
$74.9K$85.8K$100K$107K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Software AG?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Software AG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $106,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Software AG for the Marketing role in United States is $74,866.

