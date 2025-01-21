← Company Directory
Softtek
Softtek Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Softtek totals MX$565K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Softtek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Softtek
Software Engineer
Ciudad de Mexico, MX, Mexico
MX$565K
Senior
MX$565K
MX$0
MX$0
4 Years
11 Years
What are the career levels at Softtek?

Latest Salary Submissions
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Softtek in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$25,470,186. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Softtek for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$11,355,534.

