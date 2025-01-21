← Company Directory
Softtek
Softtek Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Mexico at Softtek ranges from MX$309K to MX$422K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Softtek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$331K - MX$400K
Mexico
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$309KMX$331KMX$400KMX$422K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Softtek?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Softtek in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$8,166,806. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Softtek for the Product Manager role in Mexico is MXMX$5,984,289.

Other Resources