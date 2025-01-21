← Company Directory
Softtek
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Softtek Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Belarus at Softtek ranges from BYN 44.7K to BYN 62.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Softtek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 48.5K - BYN 58.8K
Mexico
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 44.7KBYN 48.5KBYN 58.8KBYN 62.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Softtek?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Softtek in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 62,526. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Softtek for the Product Designer role in Belarus is BYN 44,738.

Other Resources