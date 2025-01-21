← Company Directory
SOFTSWISS
SOFTSWISS Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Poland at SOFTSWISS ranges from PLN 190K to PLN 270K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOFTSWISS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 216K - PLN 256K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 190KPLN 216KPLN 256KPLN 270K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SOFTSWISS?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at SOFTSWISS in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 269,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOFTSWISS for the Marketing role in Poland is PLN 189,885.

Other Resources