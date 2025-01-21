← Company Directory
SOFTSWISS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

SOFTSWISS Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Belarus at SOFTSWISS ranges from BYN 156K to BYN 221K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOFTSWISS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 177K - BYN 209K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 156KBYN 177KBYN 209KBYN 221K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Development submissions at SOFTSWISS to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve BYN 98K+ (sometimes BYN 980K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at SOFTSWISS?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Development offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at SOFTSWISS in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 220,779. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOFTSWISS for the Business Development role in Belarus is BYN 155,505.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SOFTSWISS

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources