SOFTSWISS
SOFTSWISS Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Poland at SOFTSWISS ranges from PLN 196K to PLN 274K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOFTSWISS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 211K - PLN 248K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 196KPLN 211KPLN 248KPLN 274K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SOFTSWISS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at SOFTSWISS in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 273,694. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOFTSWISS for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 196,498.

