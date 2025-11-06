Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from PLN 140K per year for L2 to PLN 272K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 265K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 140K
PLN 138K
PLN 0
PLN 2.3K
L3
PLN 236K
PLN 236K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 272K
PLN 272K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
