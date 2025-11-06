Company Directory
SoftServe
  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

SoftServe Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from PLN 140K per year for L2 to PLN 272K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 265K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 140K
PLN 138K
PLN 0
PLN 2.3K
L3
PLN 236K
PLN 236K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 272K
PLN 272K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at SoftServe?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SoftServe in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 341,152. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftServe for the Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 265,055.

