Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at SoftServe ranges from UAH 420K per year for L1 to UAH 2.74M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 2.13M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***