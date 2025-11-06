Software Engineer compensation in Colombia at SoftServe totals COP 167.51M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Colombia package totals COP 200.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
