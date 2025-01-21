← Company Directory
SoftServe
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

SoftServe Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 362K - PLN 413K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 320KPLN 362KPLN 413KPLN 455K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Business Analyst submission at SoftServe to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at SoftServe?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at SoftServe in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 455,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftServe for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 320,075.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SoftServe

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources