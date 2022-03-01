← Company Directory
Softchoice
Softchoice Salaries

Softchoice's salary ranges from $41,732 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $127,983 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Softchoice. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Sales
Median $79.1K
Accountant
$64.8K
Administrative Assistant
$41.7K

Customer Service
$67.1K
Data Analyst
$62.3K
Partner Manager
$66K
Product Designer
$94.8K
Program Manager
$87.7K
Project Manager
$67.2K
Solution Architect
$128K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Softchoice is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,983. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Softchoice is $67,176.

Other Resources