Soft Tech
Soft Tech Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Turkey at Soft Tech ranges from TRY 837K to TRY 1.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Soft Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 906K - TRY 1.08M
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 837KTRY 906KTRY 1.08MTRY 1.15M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Soft Tech?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Soft Tech in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,145,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Soft Tech for the Software Engineering Manager role in Turkey is TRY 836,620.

