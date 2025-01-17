← Company Directory
Sodexo
  Salaries
  Electrical Engineer

  All Electrical Engineer Salaries

Sodexo Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in Qatar at Sodexo ranges from QAR 365K to QAR 511K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sodexo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

QAR 396K - QAR 480K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
QAR 365KQAR 396KQAR 480KQAR 511K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sodexo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Sodexo in Qatar sits at a yearly total compensation of QAR 510,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sodexo for the Electrical Engineer role in Qatar is QAR 365,364.

