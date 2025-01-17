← Company Directory
Sodexo
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

Sodexo Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in Qatar at Sodexo ranges from QAR 151K to QAR 211K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sodexo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

QAR 164K - QAR 198K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
QAR 151KQAR 164KQAR 198KQAR 211K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sodexo?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Sodexo in Qatar sits at a yearly total compensation of QAR 211,004. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sodexo for the Civil Engineer role in Qatar is QAR 150,977.

