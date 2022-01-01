← Company Directory
Sodexo Salaries

Sodexo's salary ranges from $20,976 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $120,395 for a Electrical Engineer in Qatar at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sodexo. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Civil Engineer
$49.8K
Customer Service
$21K
Electrical Engineer
$120K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Financial Analyst
$23.2K
Marketing
$52.2K
Product Manager
$95.9K
Software Engineer
$44K
Solution Architect
$118K
The highest paying role reported at Sodexo is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sodexo is $50,953.

