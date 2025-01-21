← Company Directory
SOCRadar
SOCRadar Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Turkey at SOCRadar ranges from TRY 342K to TRY 478K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOCRadar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 371K - TRY 449K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 342KTRY 371KTRY 449KTRY 478K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at SOCRadar?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at SOCRadar in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 478,068. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOCRadar for the Business Analyst role in Turkey is TRY 342,066.

