← Company Directory
Socious
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Socious Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Iran at Socious ranges from IRR 838.68M to IRR 1.19B per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Socious's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

IRR 949.83M - IRR 1.08B
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
IRR 838.68MIRR 949.83MIRR 1.08BIRR 1.19B
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Socious to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IRR 1.26B+ (sometimes IRR 12.63B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Socious?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Socious in Iran sits at a yearly total compensation of IRR 1,192,342,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Socious for the Software Engineer role in Iran is IRR 838,681,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Socious

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Roblox
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources