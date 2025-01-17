← Company Directory
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation at Societe Generale ranges from RUB 3.09M to RUB 4.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 3.55M - RUB 4.15M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 3.09MRUB 3.55MRUB 4.15MRUB 4.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Societe Generale sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,413,214. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale for the Technical Writer role is RUB 3,093,022.

