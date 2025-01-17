← Company Directory
Societe Generale
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Societe Generale Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in France package at Societe Generale totals €53.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Societe Generale
Product Designer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€53.4K
Level
L2
Base
€45.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€7.8K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Societe Generale?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Societe Generale in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €67,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale for the Product Designer role in France is €49,489.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Societe Generale

Related Companies

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources