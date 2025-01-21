← Company Directory
Société Générale et Vous
Société Générale et Vous Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Romania at Société Générale et Vous ranges from RON 106K to RON 155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Société Générale et Vous's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 122K - RON 139K
Guadeloupe
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 106KRON 122KRON 139KRON 155K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Société Générale et Vous in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 154,792. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Société Générale et Vous for the Solution Architect role in Romania is RON 106,256.

