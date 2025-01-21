← Company Directory
Société Générale et Vous Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Société Générale et Vous ranges from ₹3.25M to ₹4.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Société Générale et Vous's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.53M - ₹4.27M
Guadeloupe
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.25M₹3.53M₹4.27M₹4.54M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Société Générale et Vous?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Société Générale et Vous in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,544,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Société Générale et Vous for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,251,943.

