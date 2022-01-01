Société Générale et Vous Salaries

Société Générale et Vous's salary ranges from $9,984 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $219,300 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Société Générale et Vous . Last updated: 1/15/2025