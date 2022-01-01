← Company Directory
Société Générale et Vous
Société Générale et Vous Salaries

Société Générale et Vous's salary ranges from $9,984 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $219,300 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Société Générale et Vous. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$46.7K
Human Resources
$10K
Product Manager
$219K
Software Engineer
$45.8K
Solution Architect
$27.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Société Générale et Vous is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Société Générale et Vous is $45,770.

