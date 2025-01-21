← Company Directory
Socialbakers
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Socialbakers Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Czech Republic at Socialbakers ranges from CZK 846K to CZK 1.2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Socialbakers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 961K - CZK 1.14M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 846KCZK 961KCZK 1.14MCZK 1.2M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Socialbakers?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Socialbakers in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,201,193. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Socialbakers for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 846,058.

