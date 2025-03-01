← Company Directory
Sobeys
Sobeys Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Canada package at Sobeys totals CA$137K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sobeys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
Sobeys
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$137K
Level
-
Base
CA$124K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$13.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Sobeys?

CA$224K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sobeys in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$147,128. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sobeys for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$137,215.

Other Resources