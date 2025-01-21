← Company Directory
Snyk
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Snyk Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in Sweden at Snyk ranges from SEK 490K to SEK 686K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snyk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 530K - SEK 617K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 490KSEK 530KSEK 617KSEK 686K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Snyk?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Snyk in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 685,664. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snyk for the Venture Capitalist role in Sweden is SEK 489,760.

Other Resources