Snyk
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Snyk Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Romania at Snyk ranges from RON 317K to RON 452K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snyk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 363K - RON 425K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 317KRON 363KRON 425KRON 452K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Snyk?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Snyk in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 452,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snyk for the Technical Writer role in Romania is RON 316,940.

