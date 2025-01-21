← Company Directory
Snow Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Snow Software Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Snow Software ranges from SEK 757K to SEK 1.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snow Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 821K - SEK 995K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 757KSEK 821KSEK 995KSEK 1.06M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Snow Software to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Snow Software?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Snow Software sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,058,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snow Software for the Information Technologist (IT) role is SEK 757,366.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Snow Software

Related Companies

  • Veeam Software
  • Clio
  • Octopus Deploy
  • Versent
  • Servian
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources