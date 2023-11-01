← Company Directory
Sngular
Sngular Salaries

Sngular's salary ranges from $40,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $64,978 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sngular. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $40K
Information Technologist (IT)
$65K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sngular is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $64,978. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sngular is $52,489.

