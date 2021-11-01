← Company Directory
SNC-Lavalin
SNC-Lavalin Salaries

SNC-Lavalin's salary ranges from $49,439 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $132,300 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SNC-Lavalin. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$74.9K
Civil Engineer
$50.1K
Data Scientist
$50.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Mechanical Engineer
$50.9K
Project Manager
$49.4K
Sales Engineer
$132K
Software Engineer
$96.4K
Solution Architect
$80.1K
The highest paying role reported at SNC-Lavalin is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SNC-Lavalin is $62,887.

