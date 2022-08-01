← Company Directory
SnapStream
    There is nearly an unlimited amount of video content out there: 24/7 news channels, breaking news events, sports, talk shows, awards galas, entertainment shows, and so much more. That's why SnapStream's mission is to deliver the world's best real-time TV news & media search engine.SnapStream is how news media, entertainment, government, and academic organizations harness the power of TV moments.With SnapStream, your team can record, search, clip, and share TV moments in real time from a single platform. The result? More persuasive stories, deeper research & context, up-to-the-minute monitoring, better audience engagement, and lightning-fast rapid response. That's why customers like Politico, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, BuzzFeed, and the White House love us.

    http://www.snapstream.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

