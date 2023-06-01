← Company Directory
Snappy Kraken
Top Insights
    Snappy Kraken is an automated growth program for financial advisers that combines technology, content, and education to help them expand market share and improve client engagement. It offers an overall strategy known as the "Cold to Gold" framework and access to a team of marketing experts. Members receive access to over $500,000 in ready-to-use campaign frameworks and over $50,000 in fresh content every month for a modest monthly fee. Snappy Kraken has helped its members grow their business, attributed revenue growth to the program, and improved client communication.

    https://snappykraken.com
    2016
    69
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources