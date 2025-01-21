All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Snapdocs ranges from $168K per year for L2 to $228K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snapdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$168K
$149K
$18.3K
$0
L3
$179K
$165K
$13.7K
$0
L4
$194K
$171K
$23.1K
$0
L5
$228K
$190K
$37.2K
$833
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
