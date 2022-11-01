Company Directory
SnapCommerce
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SnapCommerce Salaries

SnapCommerce's salary ranges from $78,802 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $227,130 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SnapCommerce. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$156K
Recruiter
$78.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$227K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SnapCommerce is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,130. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SnapCommerce is $155,673.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SnapCommerce

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources