Company Directory
Snap
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

  • Greater London Area

Snap Sales Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Sales compensation in Greater London Area package at Snap totals £110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Snap
Account Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£76.7K
Level
L4
Base
£67.3K
Stock (/yr)
£9.4K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Snap?
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

13%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Account Executive

Account Manager

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Snap in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £202,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap for the Sales role in Greater London Area is £76,718.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Snap

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Marketo
  • Coupang
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources