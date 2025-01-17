← Company Directory
Snap
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Snap Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Snap ranges from AED 937K to AED 1.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 1M - AED 1.21M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 937KAED 1MAED 1.21MAED 1.28M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Science Manager submissions at Snap to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Snap in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 1,278,204. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap for the Data Science Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 936,615.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Snap

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Marketo
  • Coupang
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources