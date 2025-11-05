Company Directory
The average Data Analyst total compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Snap ranges from $130K to $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$150K - $171K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$130K$150K$171K$190K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

13%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $189,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap for the Data Analyst role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $130,410.

