Snap One
Snap One Salaries

Snap One's salary ranges from $62,627 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Taiwan at the low-end to $207,678 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Snap One. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$84.4K
Data Analyst
$115K
Project Manager
$131K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Software Engineer
$133K
Software Engineering Manager
$208K
Technical Program Manager
$62.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Snap One is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap One is $123,035.

Other Resources