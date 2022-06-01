← Company Directory
Snap One
    Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators. An industry leader in the pro-install channel, Snap One helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With 28 pro stores in the US, Snap One blends the benefits of ecommerce with the convenience of local stores.

    https://snapone.com
    2005
    1,170
    $250M-$500M
