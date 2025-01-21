← Company Directory
Snap-on Tools
Snap-on Tools Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Snap-on Tools ranges from $99.1K to $136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap-on Tools's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$107K - $127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.1K$107K$127K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Snap-on Tools in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap-on Tools for the Product Manager role in United States is $99,120.

