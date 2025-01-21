← Company Directory
Snap-on Tools
Snap-on Tools Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at Snap-on Tools ranges from $55.6K to $81K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap-on Tools's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$63.9K - $72.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$55.6K$63.9K$72.8K$81K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Snap-on Tools?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Snap-on Tools in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $81,037. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap-on Tools for the Data Analyst role in United States is $55,627.

