Snap Finance
  Data Analyst
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Snap Finance Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Costa Rica at Snap Finance ranges from CRC 17.47M to CRC 25.45M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Snap Finance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 20.06M - CRC 22.86M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 17.47MCRC 20.06MCRC 22.86MCRC 25.45M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Snap Finance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Snap Finance in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 25,447,078. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap Finance for the Data Analyst role in Costa Rica is CRC 17,467,909.

