Smokeball
Smokeball Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Australia at Smokeball ranges from A$110K to A$160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smokeball's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$125K - A$145K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
A$110KA$125KA$145KA$160K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Smokeball?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Smokeball in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$160,132. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smokeball for the Product Designer role in Australia is A$110,343.

