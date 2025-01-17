← Company Directory
Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Smith+Nephew ranges from $69.7K to $101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smith+Nephew's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$79.1K - $91.8K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$69.7K$79.1K$91.8K$101K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Smith+Nephew?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Smith+Nephew in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $101,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smith+Nephew for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $69,700.

