Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Smith+Nephew totals $126K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smith+Nephew's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$118K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title