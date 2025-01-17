← Company Directory
Smith+Nephew
  Salaries
  Sales

  All Sales Salaries

Smith+Nephew Sales Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smith+Nephew's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$142K - $166K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$124K$142K$166K$177K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Smith+Nephew?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Smith+Nephew in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $176,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smith+Nephew for the Sales role in United States is $123,820.

