Smith.ai is a call answering service founded by a team from Google, Apple, and Intuit. They offer virtual receptionists who handle calls, web chats, and texts, book appointments, qualify leads, and more. Clients get the experience of an in-house receptionist at a fraction of the cost. Since 2015, they've answered over 1 million calls and chats for small businesses and independent professionals. Their goal is to make businesses more efficient and productive by saving time and money, keeping existing clients happy, and helping to grow with qualified leads.