← Company Directory
Smith.ai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Smith.ai that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Smith.ai is a call answering service founded by a team from Google, Apple, and Intuit. They offer virtual receptionists who handle calls, web chats, and texts, book appointments, qualify leads, and more. Clients get the experience of an in-house receptionist at a fraction of the cost. Since 2015, they've answered over 1 million calls and chats for small businesses and independent professionals. Their goal is to make businesses more efficient and productive by saving time and money, keeping existing clients happy, and helping to grow with qualified leads.

    https://smith.ai
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    224
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Smith.ai

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources