SmartZip
    SmartZip Predictive Marketing uses big data and scientific analysis to predict which homeowners are most likely to sell their home, giving real estate professionals an edge over their competition. With a sophisticated marketing automation platform, agents can focus on building relationships with their target homeowners and worry less about consistent marketing. This powerful combination of big data, predictive analytics, and marketing automation helps optimize marketing spending, reach top prospects before other agents, and enjoy increased response rates through unique direct marketing programs.

    http://www.smartzip.com
    2008
    126
    $10M-$50M
