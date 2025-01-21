← Company Directory
Smartwyre
Smartwyre Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Peru at Smartwyre ranges from PEN 188K to PEN 258K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Smartwyre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 204K - PEN 242K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PEN 188KPEN 204KPEN 242KPEN 258K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Smartwyre?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Smartwyre in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 257,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartwyre for the Software Engineer role in Peru is PEN 188,244.

